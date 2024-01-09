Mumbai, January 9: A man who sent his ex-girlfriend’s nude photos and chats to 11 people, including her husband and co-workers, was arrested by the Nagpur Police on January 6. The 43-year-old man, whose name was not disclosed, had been on the run for three months since an FIR was filed against him in October.

The report by the Times of India said the man was a spurned lover who wanted to get back at his ex-girlfriend. He hacked into her WhatsApp account and spied on her conversations. He discovered that she was seeing another man besides her husband. He was also bitter about losing the multi-level marketing business that he had started with her. Maharashtra: Three Arrested in Palghar for Shooting Nude Videos of Women on the Pretext of Auditions for Films.

The man devised a revenge porn scheme. He copied her naked photos and private chats onto different pen drives and mailed them to 11 people. He also sent one to himself and acted innocent when the police questioned him.

As per the report, the man’s plan was foiled by his excessive blinking. The police noticed his nervousness when they interviewed the woman’s colleagues. They verified his involvement in the case with the help of cyber experts and the detection branch. They arrested him and seized his electronic devices from his home. The investigation was still ongoing. Maharashtra Shocker: 17-Year Old Boy Stripped Nude in Thane, Forced To Go on Road and Assaulted With Belts for Not Repaying Rs 300 Loan (Watch Video).

In another incident, the Mumbai police registered a case after a YouTuber alleged that someone illegally accessed the footage of a CCTV camera installed in his home and shared his private video on social media platforms in December last year. The 21-year-old YouTuber, who lives in Bandra, told the police that his friends alerted him on December 9 about a video on platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Telegram showing him without clothes, PTI reported. According to the first information report registered by the Bandra police last week, the video shows the YouTuber coming out of his bathroom naked.

