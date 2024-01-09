Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9: The LBS Centre for Science and Technology released the admit cards for the Kerala State Eligibility Test examination today, January 9. The Kerala SET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place in January 2024. Candidates who will be appearing for the Kerala State Eligibility Test examination can visit the official website of LBS Centre at lbsedp.lbscentre.in to check and download the admit card.

It must be noted that candidates will have to use their registration ID or registered mobile number and access key received via SMS to download the admit card. Bedies candidates also have the option to recover the forgotten site access key. The Kerala SET exam will be conducted on January 21. NEET PG 2024 Exam: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Examination Likely in First Week of July; No National Exit Test This Year, Say Reports.

Steps to Download Kerala SET Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website of LBS Centre at lbsedp.lbscentre.in .

. On the homepage, click the Kerala SET January 2024 admit card link.

Enter using your login credentials.

Your hall ticket for the Kerala SET exam will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

For the Kerala SET 2024 examination, there will be two papers, with the first paper containing two parts - one part on General Knowledge and the other part on Aptitude in Teaching. The second paper of the Kerala SET exam will be on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the postgraduate level. There are a total of 31 subjects to choose from. Delhi Police Announces Constable PE&MT Exam 2024 Schedule at delhipolice.gov.in, Know How to Download Admit Card.

Applicants must remember that the duration of each paper is 120 minutes, and there is no negative marking in the Kerala SET examination. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology.

