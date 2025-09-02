Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Uttarakhand state government announced on Tuesday that due to rainfall in the catchment area of the Gaula River in Haldwani, the water level in the Gaula Barrage is increasing continuously.

Currently, 44124 cusec water is flowing downstream of the Gaula Barrage.

The state government further said, "The Gaula River is flowing 20cm above the danger level. Therefore, please be careful in the Gaula River downstream of the Gaula Barrage".

All districts of Uttarakhand are currently under either a red alert or an orange alert. The government is monitoring the heavy rain situation.

Earlier today, heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Khatima city, in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. The downpour in the last three days flooded low-lying areas, causing major traffic snarls and waterlogging.

The city also witnessed heavy rain this morning. The floodwater entered the houses in the low-lying areas of the city.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed district-level officers to remain on round-the-clock alert, in view of the red and orange warnings issued by the Meteorological Department for most districts over the next few days.

CM Dhami said that the state continues to face challenges due to excessive rainfall, and the coming few days are going to be more difficult.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Secretary and Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey on Monday announced that the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra have been postponed until September 5.

The decision came amid the red and orange alerts for heavy rain issued by the Meteorological Department.

CM Dhami informed that some districts in the region are currently under a red and orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department, and the next 24-48 hours will be crucial.

"... Some of our districts are in red alert, and some districts are in orange alert... The next 24-48 hours are crucial, and we all have to keep a close watch. Our entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, all departments are on alert... We are also monitoring the Nanak Sagar Dam. It is flowing 5 feet below the danger level...," Chief Minister Dhami said on Sunday. (ANI)

