Dehradun, June 28: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the COVID-19 lockdown for another six days, while also announcing a few relaxations for gyms and markets.

As per the revised orders, gyms and coaching centres will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity.

Markets will be open on all days except Sunday. In Mussoorie and Nainital, however, markets will remain open on Sunday and closed on Tuesday.

Official Spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that the coaching classes for school children will remain closed for the time being.

On Sunday, ahead of the opening of the Chardham Yatra for the residents of three districts of Uttarakhand, additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines were made available to inoculate the persons related to the yatra on instructions of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

The additional vaccines have been given to the districts of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, along with the districts of Tehri and Pauri, which are on the way of the Char Dham Yatra.

