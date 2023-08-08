Dehradun, August 8: The nomination process for the Bageshwar Assembly bypoll scheduled for September 5 will begin on Thursday, officials said. The counting of votes will take place on September 8, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

According to the EC, the process of nomination will begin with a gazette notification on August 10 and it will go on till August 17. The nominations will be scrutinised on August 18 while August 21 will be the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. Bypolls to Seven Assembly Seats on September 5: Election Commission.

The Bageshwar seat in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand fell vacant after the sudden demise of sitting BJP MLA Chandan Ram Das at the age of 65 in April this year. He died of a heart attack. Das was the transport and social welfare minister in Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet. It was his first stint as a minister.

Das had won from Bageshwar four consecutive times since 2007.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)