Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): Preparations are underway on a massive scale ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Haridwar on March 7.

In view of Shah's visit, Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan, the Director General of Police (DGP), Deepam Seth, and other senior officials arrived at the Bairagi Camp in Haridwar to inspect the event venue.

Additionally, the administration is making extensive arrangements as the Uttarakhand government approaches the completion of its four-year tenure.

On March 7, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Bairagi Camp in Haridwar to review various exhibitions and address a public gathering, a release said.

The event will also be attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, public representatives, and senior officials.

On this occasion, Amit Shah will visit a special exhibition showcasing the development works, public welfare schemes, and significant decisions taken in Uttarakhand over the past four years under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The exhibition will highlight the state government's initiatives in areas such as infrastructure development, strengthening of roads and connectivity, expansion of healthcare services, improvements in the education sector, investment promotion, tourism development, preservation of religious and cultural heritage, and development of border areas.

Through the exhibition, the government will also highlight efforts made to strengthen good governance, transparency, and citizen-centric services in the state. Various departments will present visual displays, photographs, models, and informative panels depicting the transformation and development that Uttarakhand has witnessed in recent years, enabling people to better understand the state's development journey.

In addition, a state-level exhibition on the theme "Nyaya Sanhita" will also be organised at Bairagi Camp from March 7 to March 9, 2026. The exhibition aims to create awareness about the effective implementation of the new criminal laws introduced by the Government of India, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The new legal codes mark a comprehensive and historic transformation in India's criminal justice system. Their objective is to replace colonial-era provisions and establish a citizen-centric, transparent, accountable, and technology-driven justice system. Under the concept of "Justice instead of mere punishment," priority has been given to protecting the rights of victims, safeguarding the dignity of women and children, and ensuring scientific and time-bound investigations. (ANI)

