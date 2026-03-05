Hathras, March 5: A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district claimed the lives of a mother and her son after a speeding SUV rammed their motorcycle from behind on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred around 4:30 PM near Umraopur village on the Etah-Aligarh Highway under the Sikandararau Kotwali area.

According to reports, the victims were returning home after attending a condolence gathering in Jalesar. The deceased have been identified as Kitab Shri (75) and her son Raj Bahadur (50), residents of Khediya Khurd village. Raj Bahadur’s son Sanjay (19), who was also on the bike, sustained serious injuries in the crash. Accident Caught on Camera on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: 2, Including 3-Year-Old Girl, Killed as Pickup Truck Rams Into Divider; Video Surfaces.

2 Killed After Scorpio Rams Bike in Hathras

#हाथरस में फोरलेन हाइवे पर चल रही स्कॉर्पियो ने अचानक रूट बदल दिया. एक सेकेन्ड में सड़क पार कर पटरी की ओर आयी. रॉग साइट से बाइक पर आ रहे मां-बेटे को रौंद डाला. टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि बाइक सवार ऊंचे हवा में उछल गये. pic.twitter.com/P3NNEYVPbX — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) March 5, 2026

Police said a speeding Scorpio coming from behind hit the motorcycle near Amarpur village with such force that both mother and son died on the spot. The injured youth was rushed to the Sikandararau Community Health Centre via a 108 ambulance and later referred to a higher medical centre for treatment. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed After Car Rams Truck on Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway in Chittoor.

Following the collision, the Scorpio went out of control and crashed into a nearby shop. Police teams from nearby stations reached the spot, controlled the situation and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Hathras. Further legal action is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Narendra Pratap), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

