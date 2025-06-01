Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government is ready to take a big step for scientific, safe and environmentally responsible disposal of medicines in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has started work towards implementing the guidelines issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the state.

Also Read | Cochin University Btech Alumni Association Apologises After Backlash Over Hosting Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi in Dubai (Watch Video).

This decision is not just an administrative process, but a transformative initiative towards making Uttarakhand a model state of "green health system" across the country, a release said.

Health Secretary and Commissioner of the FDA, Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, said that till now, there has been a lack of a clear and consistent system for the disposal of expired and unused medicines.

Also Read | Opal Suchata Chuangsri Is Miss World 2025 Winner: Thailand’s Beauty Queen Takes Home the Prestigious Crown at the Grand Finale of 72nd Edition of Miss World Beauty Pageant (See Pics & Video).

"This challenge becomes more serious in an environmentally sensitive state like Uttarakhand. Now we are moving towards controlling it under a well-planned system," Kumar said.

He informed that in these guidelines, the process has been decided keeping in mind every stage of the life cycle of medicines from production to consumption and then proper disposal.

Kumar further said that under the "Healthy Citizen, Clean Uttarakhand" mission announced by the Chief Minister, this initiative will take the state towards a green and sustainable healthcare model.

With this decision, the possibility of establishing the state as a leading state in the field of environmental responsibility and health security at the national and international level has also become stronger. Only the active participation of all the parties involved in this entire process, policy makers, business organizations and common citizens can make this mission successful. Uttarakhand is moving towards becoming an example in this direction.

Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar informed that as per the plan of the Health Department, "Drug Take-Back Sites" will be set up in a phased manner in urban, semi-urban and hilly areas of Uttarakhand.

Here common citizens will be able to deposit unused, expired or spoiled medicines lying in their homes. Medicines from these centers will be collected scientifically and disposed of in specially approved processing units.

Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar said that the CDSCO guideline presents a scientific framework for safe disposal of medicines. It has a provision to divide medicines into categories like expired, unused, recalled and spoiled in cold chain. Techniques like incineration and encapsulation have been suggested for disposal. Arrangements like color-coded biomedical waste bags, tracking and log book system make it more effective. This guideline has been prepared in accordance with WHO standards and Biomedical Waste Management Rules 2016, so that the side effects of medicines on human health and environment can be reduced.

Additional Commissioner FDA and Drug Controller Tajbar Singh Jaggi said that the system that was in place till now regarding the disposal of medicines in the state was scattered and unorganized.

"Now we will control it through a 'third party monitoring system' and local drug enforcement units. Accountability will be fixed for all the manufacturing companies, wholesalers and retailers, hospitals and consumers. We will also run extensive public awareness campaigns in this direction so that common citizens also become partners in this system," Jaggi said.

He further added that this step is necessary because uncontrolled disposal of medicines can pose a serious threat not only to the environment but also to public health. Such disposal can lead to mixing of toxic chemicals in rivers, lakes and underground water sources, which harms natural resources. At the same time, if the medicines come in contact with animals or children, a serious health crisis can arise.

Apart from this, global problems like antimicrobial resistance (AMR) can also increase due to wrong and excessive use of medicines. The Uttarakhand government has made solid preparations to deal with these challenges.

The Additional Commissioner and Drug Controller said that the State Drug Control Department would be made the monitoring agency, the Druggists and Chemists Association would be linked to the take-back system, task forces would be formed in the districts and arrangements would be made for monitoring and audit of data through the e-drug log system. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)