Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): As the north Indian states in the Himalayan region experience incessant rainfall, the weather department has forecasted the possibility of lightning and thunder at some places in Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri districts over the next 24 hours.

According to the weather department's alert forecast, lightning, thunder, and gusty winds at 40 to 50 kilometres per hour (km/hr) were possible at some places in Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Acid Attack in Shahjahanpur: Man Throws Acid on Wife, 2 Daughters Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

On Sunday, the Meteorological Centre Dehradun issued a forecast and warning of a "very intense" spell of rains in many places in the state. In contrast, "extremely intense spells" were predicted in most areas.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Himachal Pradesh has predicted light to moderate rainfall across the Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts in the early hours of Monday. Certain areas are likely to witness intense weather conditions, including thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds.

Also Read | Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth Shared Sensitive Yemen Airstrikes Details in Private Chat With Family, Says Report.

According to IMD's latest nowcast bulletin, light to moderate rain accompanied by isolated spells of intense rainfall is likely over Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts. These spells may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, and occasional hail.

Shimla city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with very light rain likely at a few isolated pockets. Light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, may also occur in certain areas within the Shimla district.

The IMD has further noted that light rainfall is likely at a few locations in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur districts, while no significant weather activity is anticipated in the remaining districts of the state.

Weather conditions are expected to improve significantly across most parts of Himachal Pradesh from today morning onwards. However, light precipitation may persist over higher altitudes in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and parts of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed intense rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides, especially in the hilly regions.

In the Ramban district, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday have caused widespread devastation. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has issued a yellow alert or 'watch' for most districts in the territory, excluding Jammu, Poonch, Kathua, Muzzafarabad and Mirpur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)