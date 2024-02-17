Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], February 17 (ANI): The special operation group (SOG) of Uttarakhand police, with the support of the forest department, arrested an alleged wildlife smuggler on Saturday and recovered two leopard skins from his possession in the district.

Taking to its social media handle, Uttarkashi Police posted on X, "Major action by Uttarkashi Police on wildlife smuggling. A joint team of SOG, Purola police station and WCCB arrested a smuggler smuggling leopard skin. 2 skins were recovered."

Further, the post said that the police team was given a reward of Rs 5 thousand by the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Uttarkashi.

A case has been registered at the Purola police station and the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Wildlife smuggling or wildlife trafficking concerns the illegal gathering and trade of endangered species and protected wildlife, including plants and byproducts or products utilising a species.

Certain animals are in higher demand by smugglers, leading to a visible decline of these species in their native habitats as it directly affects the biodiversity of different ecosystems.

In a similar incident, Odisha's Special Task Force on February 13 arrested a person and seized a leopard skin in Kandhamal district.

Apart from the leopard hide, during the search, a country-made pistol was also recovered from the accused. (ANI)

