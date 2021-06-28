Aurangabad, Jun 28 (PTI) The collective value of MoUs signed between the Maharashtra government and various industries will soon touch Rs 2 lakh crore mark, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai said here on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the extended building of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIIA) here, the minister said the government was aiming for uniform industrialization of Maharashtra.

"Apart from Mumbai, industries are located in Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad and other cities. We have the excellent model of an industrial city in AURIC (Aurangabad industrial city) set up with joint efforts of the Centre and state governments," he said.

Desai said a company from Australia has decided to invest in Vidarbha region of Maharashhtra.

"The company Vitara has decided to invest in Yavatmal district. They will work in the field of wind and solar energy," he said.

Desai told PTI that the company is expected to invest around Rs 15,000 crore and would generate direct and indirect employment for thousands of people.

"The state government will provide all incentives to the company which is sanctioned for the Vidarbha region," he added.

Desai said industries in Aurangabad helped with medical equipment in the crucial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also hailed Marathwada auto cluster in Aurangabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)