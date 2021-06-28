Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as the Vandalur zoo, near here, has welcomed the birth of two Swamp deerBarasingha fawns, a Mouse deer fawn and a Lion-tailed macaque.

These new attractions in the zoo are in addition to the baby chimpanzee which was born to 23-year-old Gowri (Susie), a chimpanzee received from Singapore zoo and Gombe aged 28, earlier this month.

The Barasingha, also called Swamp deer, is a deer species found in the Indian subcontinent.

"This species is currently listed under vulnerable status in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List (of threatened species)," a release from the deputy director of AAZP said on Monday.

These Swamp deer fawns were born on June 11 and 14, respectively, the release said.

The zoological park has also recorded the birth of a Mouse Deer fawn on June 9 and with this the present population of Mouse Deer in the park increased to 13.

Also, the park recorded the birth of a Lion-tailed macaque infant on April 11 and this two-month-old infant is now fairly bonded with the troop.

AAZP is a conservation breeding centre for Lion-tailed macaque, the deputy director said and added that all the newborns are under continuous monitoring by the veterinary team and the zoo staff.

