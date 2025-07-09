New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Vande Bharat and Chenab Bridge have emerged as a star attraction at the ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, drawing enthusiastic crowds and high praise from visitors for its remarkable journey of modernisation and technological innovation, the Railway Ministry on Wednesday said.

“Held at Yumeshima, an artificial island on Osaka's waterfront, the World Expo 2025 opened its doors on April 13 and will continue till October 13, welcoming millions of visitors from across the globe. Amid the vibrant international exhibits, the Indian Pavilion, particularly the section dedicated to Indian Railways, has become a focal point of admiration,” the ministry said in a press note.

“In the showcase, the magnificent Chenab Bridge, the world's highest Railway bridge soaring across the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir; the iconic Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge in the challenging Himalayan terrain; the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express trains, known for their speed and passenger comfort; and many more latest advancements in electric locomotives underscore India's commitment to sustainable mobility,” it added.

According to officials, several Japanese visitors gathered around the Indian Railways exhibit, keenly listening to presentations about the genesis of one of the world's largest Rail networks and its incredible transformation over the decades.

The ministry stated that the blend of engineering marvels and sustainable technology left many in awe.

“Visitors have praised not only the scale of the projects but also India's vision of integrating modern infrastructure with environmental consciousness,” the press note said.

The theme for the Expo 2025 is "Designing Future Society for Our Lives", with three sub-themes namely Saving Lives, Empowering Lives and Connecting Lives, beautifully aligns with the Indian Railways' vision of delivering safe, inclusive and sustainable transportation, it added.

The officials said the Indian Railways through interactive sessions and immersive digital displays is actively engaging global audiences, reinforcing its image as a modern, innovative and eco-conscious mobility leader.

