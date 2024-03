Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will clear its stand on whether to join the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi or not on Wednesday.

"The working committee of VBA will hold a meeting on Tuesday night, and our chief Prakash Ambedkar will announce a decision on Wednesday at his home district Akola regarding whether to join hands with the MVA or not," Siddharth Mokle, chief spokesperson and state vice president of VBA, told reporters.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing Two Weeks Ago Found Raped and Murdered in Gujarat, Two Arrested in Connection With Crime.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast: Climate Activist Ends 21-Day Long Hunger Strike in Ladakh (Watch Video).

Notably, the VBA has been trying hard to forge an alliance with the MVA to challenge the BJP-led NDA.

Mokle claimed a false picture is being portrayed to show that VBA was responsible for the delay by MVA in finalising a seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha elections.

"The VBA was constantly making statements and informing its supporters about the progress in the seat-sharing formula. The MVA constituents have a dispute over 15 parliamentary constituencies. While Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are at loggerheads in 10 seats, all three parties have staked claims on the remaining five seats," he added.

The VBA had damaged the prospects of UPA candidates in Nanded, Solapur, Hatkanangale, Beed, Parbhani and Sangli seats, to name a few, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which ultimately helped NDA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)