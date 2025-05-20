Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), May 20 (PTI) Veteran nuclear scientist and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, M R Srinivasan, died here on Tuesday, family sources said.

He was 95 and is survived by wife and daughter.

Srinivasan worked alongside Dr Homi Bhabha in the country's indigenous nuclear power program. He is a recipient of the prestigious civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Srinivasan.

