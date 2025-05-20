Mumbai, May 20: Looking for the latest Bodoland Lottery Result today? The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Tuesday, May 20, 2025, is set to be declared, and the winners’ list along with ticket numbers will be available soon. The Bodoland Lottery draws daily attention from participants across Assam. Scroll down to know when and where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and access the list of winners in Tuesday's lucky draw and their ticket numbers.

Participants can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. The official website, bodolotteries.com, offers ad-free access to Bodoland Lottery Result and ensures you get timely updates on the draw dates. Besides the Bodoland Lottery, popular lotteries such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi continue to attract players in Assam. Scroll below to know where to check the latest Bodoland Lottery Result and confirm if you're among the lucky winners.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery results are officially announced on bodolotteries.com multiple times a day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. You can easily download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, which includes the full winners' list and ticket numbers, without any ads or interruptions. This ensures a smooth experience for lottery participants seeking the latest updates. Click here to access today's results directly and verify your ticket numbers with ease.

There are over a dozen state-run lotteries legally operating in India, including those in Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Sikkim, West Bengal, and more. These lotteries are managed by respective state governments and are conducted daily or weekly, drawing millions of participants across the country. Popular formats include paper tickets as well as digital results, attracting attention for their potential life-changing prizes. While these games offer a source of entertainment and excitement, LatestLY advises players to approach them with caution and responsibility.

