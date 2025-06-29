India News | Veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy Stable, but Drowsiness Remains: Official

Senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy, who was admitted to a private hospital here on June 22 after complaining of uneasiness, is currently stable, though he continued to experience drowsiness and slurred speech, a spokesperson of the medical facility said on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 29, 2025 10:28 PM IST
Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI)

Senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy, who was admitted to a private hospital here on June 22 after complaining of uneasiness, is currently stable, though he continued to experience drowsiness and slurred speech, a spokesperson of the medical facility said on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 29, 2025 10:28 PM IST
Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) Senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy, who was admitted to a private hospital here on June 22 after complaining of uneasiness, is currently stable, though he continued to experience drowsiness and slurred speech, a spokesperson of the medical facility said on Sunday.

Roy, 77, was rushed to the hospital in south Kolkata after falling ill at his Lake Gardens residence.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said, "Daily review by Dr Arindam Maitra, Dr Manoj Mahata and Dr Rahul Jain with main complaints of extreme drowsiness and recurrent falls, slurring of speech and low back pain. He is at present drowsy but arousable, speech still slurred. Needing Ryles Tube feeding. On a urinary catheter. On IV antibiotics and nebulisers, IV fluids," the statement said.

Roy's acute kidney injury has been corrected, the statement said, adding his overall condition remained stable but under observation.

The Dum Dum MP had been hospitalised twice before this due to various medical conditions, his family said.

