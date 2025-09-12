New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday assumed charge as the Rajya Sabha chairman, as per a release by Rajya Sabha secretariat.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan was administered the oath of office today by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read | BJP Slams AI-Generated Video of PM Narendra Modi and His Mother Heeraben As 'Disgusting and Shameful'; Bihar Congress Orders Internal Probe After Backlash (Watch Video).

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Hon'ble Vice-President paid floral tribute at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Subsequently, the Hon'ble Vice-President visited Parliament House Complex. On his arrival at the Parliament House Complex, he was welcomed by Union Ministers, the Deputy Chairman, Harivansh, and the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | BTR Council Election 2025: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Releases BJP Manifesto for Bodoland Territorial Region Council Polls, Vows Full Implementation of Bodo Accord (Watch Video).

He offered floral tributes to the statues of eminent national leaders and freedom fighters at Prerna Sthal, who had made invaluable contributions to the freedom struggle and progress of the nation. On the occasion, he also planted a sapling in the Parliament House Complex to mark his first day in office after taking the oath as Vice-President of India.

Thereafter, VP Radhakrishnan entered the main Parliament House Building through Shardul Dwar and formally assumed the charge as Chairman, Rajya Sabha. Floor leaders of various political parties also called on him on this occasion.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS for Parliamentary Affairs and Law & Justice; Dr. L. Murugan, MoS for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs; and P.C. Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)