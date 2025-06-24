Patna, Jun 24 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Bihar's capital Patna on Tuesday and will attend the foundation day function of L N Mishra College of Business Management in Muzaffarpur district.

Dhankhar was received by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and state minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The VP was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at the airport, and after that, he left for Muzaffarpur, an official said.

The L N Mishra College of Business Management is recognised for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Also Read | Three-Language Policy Debate: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Final Decision on Language Formula To Be Taken Only After Consulting Stakeholders'.

The college houses the Bihar Startup Cell, established in collaboration with the Department of Industries, positioning itself as a leading startup centre in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)