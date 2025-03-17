New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Several leaders from across political parties called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was recently discharged from hospital following cardiac-related treatment, and enquired about his health while welcoming him back at Parliament House on Monday.

Dhankar resumed his duties as Chairman of Rajya Sabha this morning as Parliament resumed after a break for Holi festival. Upon his arrival in the House he greeted members with a Namaste.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister JP Nadda and other union ministers Kiren Rijiju, L Murugan, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Ashwini Vaishnaw met with the Vice President.

Other ministers who met with the Vice President and inquired about his health include Ram Nath Thakur, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje and Manohar Lal Khattar.

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge also met and inquired about the health of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Dhankhar was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on March 12 after being admitted to the facility on March 9 following complaints of uneasiness and chest pain.

In a statement, AIIMS said, "After receiving necessary care by the medical team at AIIMS, he made a satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12. He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital and enquired about the health of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery. @VPIndia" (ANI)

