Mumbai, March 17: India Post activated the online application status for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) or GDS Recruitment 2025 January batch. Candidates who applied for the India Post GDS recruitment process can check their application status by visiting the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The application process for Gramin Dak Sevak's recruitment began on February 10 and ended on March 3. The correction window, which was opened on March 6, closed on March 8.

Through the GDS recruitment drive, Indian Post aims to fill 21,413 vacancies across 23 postal circles. India Post is offering positions such as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Candidates will have to use their registration number to check the application status. It must be noted that the India Post GDS recruitment does not require candidates to appear for any examination.

Here's the direct link to check the India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Application Status.

Steps To Check India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Application Status:

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Apply Online" and then click on "Application Status"

Now enter using your registration number

Click on submit

Your application status will be displayed on the screen

Check the status thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

As per the notification, applicants will be shortlisted based on a system-generated merit list, which will be prepared based on marks obtained in the Class 10 board examination. Once the department releases the list of shortlisted applicants for engagement on the GDS Online Portal, selected candidates will be informed about the results and dates of physical verification, among other things.

The India Post GDS recruitment drive covers several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can check the official website for more details.

