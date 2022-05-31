Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) A delegation of victims of a fraud allegedly committed by Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence here.

"The people of Sanjivani Peedak Sangh said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with the managing director of the society, Vikram Singh, took them into confidence to invest money,” a release said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, after listening to the delegation, assured of appropriate action in this matter.

“Sanjeevani Credit Co-Operative Society has embezzled earning of lakhs of people of Rajasthan. The state government will try its best to get back the money of all these people and every person involved in this robbery should be given the harshest punishment so that in future this type of fraud should not happen to anyone,” the release said.

The chief minister has appealed that people should take wise decisions while investing and do not fall in the trap of schemes with high returns.

