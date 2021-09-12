New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): A video footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Para-athletes, who brought glory to India Tokyo Paralympic, will be launched on September 12. The Prime Minister, in a tweet, also shared a glimpse of the recently held interaction with the para-athletes.

"An interaction with our champions, who brought back pride and glory from Tokyo! Watch the interesting interaction with our para-athletes at 11 AM tomorrow, 12th September," PM Modi tweeted.

On September 9, the Prime Minister hosted the Indian Contingent of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at his residence. The contingent included para-athletes as well as coaches.

During the interaction, PM Modi congratulated them for their record-breaking historic performance at the Games. He had said that their achievement will significantly boost the morale of the entire sporting community in the country, and budding sports persons will feel encouraged to come forward to take up sports. He added that their performance has led to awareness about sports increasing leaps and bounds.

The para-athletes thanked the Prime Minister for giving them the invitation and said that sitting with him at the same table is a big achievement in itself.

Several players gifted their signed sporting equipment, with which they won their medals, to the Prime Minister. A stole, signed by all medalists, was also gifted to the Prime Minister. He said that the sporting equipment would be auctioned and was welcomed by the athletes.

54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines headed to Tokyo to represent the nation. This was India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. further, India clinched historic 19 medals in this event. (ANI)

