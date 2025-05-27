Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Kiran Negi, wife of Vimal Negi, the late General Manager and Chief Engineer of HPPCL who died under suspicious circumstances, has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh demanding that the case be immediately handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the mysterious death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi.

In her letter, Kiran Negi has made a heartfelt appeal to the Chief Minister. "This matter should be handed over to the CBI at the earliest and justice must be ensured in my husband's death by following the directions of the High Court," she wrote.

"Failure to comply with the High Court's directions will amount to contempt of court, and any delay in securing justice will be seen as a denial of justice," the letter reads.

She addressed the Chief Minister and sent a copy of the letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Kiran Negi emphasised the urgency of the matter, "This case must be handed over to the CBI without any delay, and immediate action should be taken. There should be no kind of postponement or obstruction in the process."

"Your prompt action in this matter will help maintain public interest and retain the people's trust in the administration," the letter reads.

Vimal Negi, an engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), had joined the corporation on June 15, 2024. Just two weeks later, on July 1, 2024, he was reportedly under stress and receiving medical treatment for anxiety.

Vimal Negi had gone missing on March 10, and his body was recovered ten days later. His family and colleagues had earlier raised concerns about pressure at the workplace. After days of protest and search efforts led by IG Gyaneshwar Thakur, his body was finally recovered leading to widespread outrage and demands for justice.

However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the state police, failed to provide any clarity about his whereabouts between March 10 and 14, raising serious questions about the credibility of the investigation. (ANI)

