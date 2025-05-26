Mumbai, May 26: Patna-based educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, has tied the knot. While it is reported that Khan Sir got married secretly, it is learned that Khan Sir's wedding reception will take place on Monday, June 2, in Bihar's Patna. Digital invitations of Faisal Khan's wedding reception with the bride's name reading "AS Khan" are going viral on social media.

According to reports, the digital invitation for the wedding reception has been sent to invitees. Khan Sir, who is known for his teaching skills and tremendous following, shared the good news with his students. In a video going viral on social media, Faisal Khan, aka Khan Sir, explained the circumstances behind his quiet yet secret wedding. Khan Sir said that his wedding date was fixed, but during that time, he did not invite anyone to the wedding due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Youtuber Khan Sir Backs Bihar Students' Demand for BPSC Re-exam, Calls for CBI Probe into Paper Leak.

Khan Sir Reveals He Tied Knot During India-Pakistan Tensions

"I have told you all first because my existence is thanks to all of you. After the reception on June 2, I will be hosting a special wedding feast for all my students on June 6," Khan Sir said. It is also learned that Khan Sir's students were curious to know more about his wedding and even asked him to share a picture of his bride; however, the YouTuber chose to maintain his privacy.

While the news about Khan Sir (Faisal Khan) getting married has sent shockwaves through social media, it has also left his fans and loved ones thrilled about the new chapter in his life. As mentioned above, Khan Sir is an Indian educator and YouTuber. He teaches subjects for competitive exams such as UPSC, BPSC, JPSC, state PCS, NDA, CDS, Defence, SSC and Bank among others. BPSC Protests: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, Aka Khan Sir, Who Joined Aspirants’ Demonstration Against Commission, Released From Patna’s Police Station After Detention.

He also teaches specific subjects, including General Knowledge (GK), Current Affairs, and General Studies (GS). Well known for his in-depth explanations and unique teaching style, Khan Sir is known for making complex topics easier to understand and grasp. Khan Sir has established Khan Global Studies to provide quality education to underprivileged students and runs his YouTube channels, Khan GS Research Center and Khan Global Studies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2025 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).