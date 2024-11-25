Bengaluru (Karnataka), November 25 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday pledged to positively address demands for the rejuvenation of the Vrushabhavathi river and the development of Basavanagudi as a heritage corridor under the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Kadlekai Parishe' (peanut fair) in Basavanagudi, he said, "We must all strive to elevate the Kadlekai Parishe to a global level. To support farmers and traders, we have cancelled the tax collection for this year. Moving forward, the Kadlekai Parishe will remain a tax-free event."

"We have been cultivating peanuts for generations. I, too, have grown peanuts on our land. Peanuts are often referred to as the 'poor man's almond' and are used in various dishes across Karnataka. Farmers around Bengaluru have done a commendable job of preserving the traditions of agriculture and fairs. We are working to safeguard our culture here at the birthplace of the Vrushabhavathi River," he added.

Addressing criticism of the Brand Bengaluru initiative, Shivakumar stated, "Opposition leaders have criticised this programme. I will provide them with answers before 2028, showcasing the projects we will undertake under Brand Bengaluru."

When asked by reporters about the cancellation of some Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards, he said, "We are a pro-poor government. There is no need for concern regarding BPL cards; we will ensure that no one faces any inconvenience." (ANI)

