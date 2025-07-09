West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group (Photo/ @AITCofficial)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a fruitful meeting with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group on at Nabanna State Secretariat in Howrah on Wednesday.

The meeting was primarily focused on West Bengal's industrial prospects and opportunities.

"The meeting reflected Bengal's commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment, and inclusive development, " said TMC on the meeting.

The party shared an announcement about the meeting on its official X account.

"Smt. @MamataOfficial hosted Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group, for a constructive dialogue on Bengal's industrial growth and emerging opportunities. The meeting reflected Bengal's commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment, and inclusive development," posted by an AITC official.

Meanwhile, earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister expressed strong disapproval over an error in a NITI Aayog report, where Bihar was wrongly shown in place of West Bengal on the map meant to represent the state.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mamata Banerjee shared the letter, writing, "Here goes my letter today to the Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog, New Delhi, expressing my unequivocal disapproval of their grave lapse in mapping West Bengal!"

In the letter addressed to Suman K Bery, Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, Banerjee called the mistake "an affront" to the identity and dignity of West Bengal and demanded an immediate apology and correction.

The objection pertains to the "Summary Report for the State of West Bengal," published jointly by NITI Aayog and NCAER, which included a map that erroneously shaded Bihar instead of West Bengal.

Highlighting the error, CM Banerjee wrote, "Such a grave lapse in an official document of a premier national institution is not merely a technical error but an affront to the identity and dignity of the State of West Bengal."

She further added that the incident reflects a "lack of diligence and respect" for the states of the Indian Union, warning that such lapses cast significant doubt over the rigour and reliability of the institution's work.

She wrote, "Such a blunder in an official publication of NITI Aayog reflects an alarming lack of diligence and respect towards the States of the Union. This raises legitimate concerns about the rigour and reliability of the institution's work, which policymakers and citizens alike depend upon for accurate and informed decision-making and casts significant doubt on the quality, authenticity and credibility of reports and publications of NITI Aayog."

The Chief Minister called upon NITI Aayog to issue a clarification and apology, and to implement corrective measures to prevent similar lapses in the future. (ANI)

