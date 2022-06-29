Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 29 (ANI): Amid hectic developments in Maharashtra over the political crisis facing the MVA government, state minister Eknath Shinde who is leading a group of party MLAs in Guwahati has said they are "not rebels but Shiv Sena" and are carrying forward the agenda and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

He said they will work for Hindutva ideology and the development of the state.

Also Read | We Are Not Rebels, We Are Shiv Sena and Will Work for Hindutva Ideology: Eknath … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

"We are not rebels. We are Shiv Sena. We are carrying forward the agenda and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. We will work for the Hindutva ideology and development of the state," Shinde told reporters at Guwahati airport.

Shinde, who is staying in Guwahati hotel along with other dissident Shiv Sena MLAs, visited the Kamakhya temple in the morning.

Also Read | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Shinde said that he is ready for the floor test and will return to Mumbai tomorrow."I will return to Mumbai tomorrow. I prayed for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra here at the temple," Shinde said after visiting the temple in Guwahati.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state to prove a majority on the floor of the House on June 30 stating that the "present political scenario" unfolding in the state paints a "very disturbing picture."

The Governor has written to the state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly tomorrow with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Thackeray.According to the notification, the session will commence at 11 am which will also be telecast live.

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had met the Governor on Tuesday evening after returning from Delhi, and submitted a letter to him demanding an immediate floor test.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said holding of the floor test amounted to contempt of the Supreme Court proceedings as the apex court is hearing the relating to the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the breakway camp of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

"How can a floor test be asked for when the disqualification of 16 MLA has deferred by the Supreme Court till 11th July? How can these MLAs participate in the floor test till their disqualification status not decided and the other matters for which notice sent is subjudice?" she tweeted."This would be contempt of court proceedings if floor test conducted despite the matter not getting final hearing in the SC," Chaturvedi added in her tweet.

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)