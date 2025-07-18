New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Expressing his concern on the trade deal with the United States, Congress MP Anand Sharma said that they are expecting from the Centre that national interest would be taken into perspective and a balanced agreement would be struck, where India would benefit from the deal.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma highlighted that India too has its commitments, adding that negotiators know these issues that India's concerns and reservations have to be taken into consideration.

"We expect that national interest would be taken into perspective and a balanced agreement would be struck, where our country would benefit...India's concerns and reservations have to be taken into consideration. Our negotiators know these issues. We are also members of WTO (World Trade Organization). So, international rule-based trade order should not be affected and India too has its commitments, we have to be mindful of that too," he said.

Recently, US President Donald Trump hinted at reaching a new trade deal with India soon. While adding "maybe", he said that currently the US is in negotiations with India.

Trump, while speaking to reporters during a bilateral meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, emphasised that August 1 will be a significant day, when a lot of money will come into his country.

"...We've brought in over $100 billion. The tariffs haven't kicked in significantly, except for automobiles and steel. August 1st is when a very substantial money comes into our country. We've made deals with numerous places. We had one yesterday," Trump said.

"We have another one (deal) coming up, maybe with India... We're in negotiation. When I send out a letter, that's a deal... The best deal we can make is to send out a letter, and the letter says that you'll pay 30%, 35%, 25%, 20%... We have some pretty good deals to announce... We're very close to a deal with India where they open it up," Trump added.

Further, Congress MP Anand Sharma raised concerns over the weaking of the national consensus on the Foreign Policy, saying that the government has to think about it.

Sharma was also a part of the parliamentary delegation for Operation Sindoor Outreach.

"There are a few matters of concern. If someone deviates from the basic principles of India, on which our foreign policy has been based, and speaks, then obviously that would be concerning. Foreign Policy can never be entangled in partisan politics; it is above that. There used to be a national consensus behind it. That national consensus has been weakened. The government has to think about it. Also, the situation and challenges in our neighbourhood have to be understood," Sharma said.

The Congress MP also recalled the UN Resolution on Gaza ceasefire, where India was among the 19 countries that abstained from voting.

Sharma said that the resolution was not against anyone, but was in support of humanity and for stopping war.

"If we speak about Global South, what is the attitude of those countries - especially for the recent UN resolution on Gaza, 149 member nations, including European nations, UK, Germany, France voted. It was not against anyone, it was in support of humanity, it was for stopping war and the restoration of peace. Those who are starving and require medical attention, if India doesn't include itself in it. We also need to consider the viewpoint of countries which are Global South today and our partner countries stand on this issue," Anand Sharma said. (ANI)

