New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) India received consular access on at least three occasions to Nikhil Gupta, who is detained in a Czech prison following charges by the US relating to a foiled assassination attempt on a Sikh extremist.

We received consular access to him at least on three occasions, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The US federal prosecutors have charged that Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

