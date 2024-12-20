Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 20 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the TDP-led NDA government will comprehensively resolve all land disputes through revenue sadassulu (meetings) across the state.

Addressing a revenue sadassu at Edupugallu village of Kankipadu mandal in Krishna district, the Chief Minister promised to resolve all kinds of disputes linked to land.

"We will comprehensively resolve all land issues. This government will take the responsibility to permanently resolve issues once for all," said Naidu, adding that the government will act in a humane way during this process.

According to the CM, he received over 1.5 lakh petitions in the past six months, out of which 78,854 pertained to record of rights, 9,830 linked to house sites and 9,528 were related to land grabbing, among others.

After observing all these petitions, the TDP supremo noted that the biggest problem requiring his attention is the resolution of land issues.

Observing that the revenue sadassulu scheduled from December 3 to January 9, 2025 will resolve long pending land issues, Naidu highlighted that these meetings will take the onus of returning land to its rightful owners.

He said revenue sadassulu received 95,263 petitions until now, attended by up to three lakh people and also reminded that the NDA government has enacted stringent rules to deal with land grabbers.

Further, Naidu promised to update land records and issue passbooks embedded with QR codes for owners to check if a particular parcel of land is under their name or not.

