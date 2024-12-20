Jaipur, December 20: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the LPG tanker blast in the state that claimed nine lives. In the incident, over 35 injured people sustained burns and were undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

Several leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, condoled the loss of lives in the incident. Both PM Modi and CM Sharma have announced financial assistance for the victims. Jaipur Fire: 5 Dead, 37 Injured in Massive Blaze After Truck Carrying Chemical Collides With Other Vehicles on Ajmer Highway; Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Visits SMS Hospital To Inquire About Victims (Watch Videos).

The Prime Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured person from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. CM Sharma announced Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured and directed the officials to ensure proper medical care for those affected.

PM Modi spoke to Rajasthan CM to offer support after the unfortunate fire incident in Jaipur, officials said. Dr Sushil Bhati, Superintendent of SMS Hospital, stated that initially, only a few patients arrived, but soon the numbers surged. "Out of the 42 patients brought to us, nine have succumbed to their injuries so far. Among the admitted, 10 to 12 patients have sustained burns over 60 per cent of their bodies, and six remain on ventilators," he said. Jaipur Fire: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives on Ajmer Highway in Rajasthan; Announces Ex-Gratia of INR 2 Lakh for Next of Kin of Deceased.

Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College, confirmed that 43 people were brought to the hospital. "Nine fatalities have been recorded so far, one of them at Jaipuria Hospital. Fifteen patients have suffered burns exceeding 50 per cent, and 28 are still receiving treatment," he added. However, the unconfirmed reports said that the death toll has mounted to 10.

The accident occurred around 5.30 a.m. near Bhankrota on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, in front of Delhi Public School. According to reports, an LPG tanker collided with a truck while taking a U-turn, leading to a massive explosion. The fire engulfed the tanker and the truck and spread to over 40 nearby vehicles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2024 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).