Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) The weather remained dry over Uttar Pradesh, with cold to severe cold day conditions occurring at isolated places over eastern part of the state, the Met office here said on Sunday.

Dense to very dense fog also occurred at few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over western parts of the state, it said.

Cold day conditions were also observed at isolated places over western UP, it said.

Fursatganj (in Amethi) and Etawah were the coldest places in the state, where mercury dipped to 2.4 degrees Celsius each.

Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Varanasi's minimum temperature was recorded at 4.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur which recorded 4.0 degrees Celsius.

Churk (in Sonbhadra) recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

