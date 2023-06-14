Bishnupur (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): As many as eight people were detained after a bag containing bombs was recovered from their car, informed officials on Wednesday.
Bishnupur, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Qutubuddin Khan said that during the checking of vehicles, a bag containing bombs was recovered from a car.
Also Read | UP Boy Steals Rs 1 Lakh to Purchase iPhone, Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Father; Body Found Near Railway Tracks in Kalyan.
"A bag containing bombs has been recovered from a car during the checking of vehicles in Bankura. 8 people were detained," said Qutubuddin Khan.
Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)
Also Read | Delhi: Two Uzbekistan Nationals, Including a Woman, Arrested at IGI Airport for Smuggling 16.5 kg Gold Worth Over Rs 10 Lakh.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)