Kalyan, June 14: In a shocking incident, passersby noticed a 17-year-old boy hanging from a tree near Kalyan railway tracks. Upon investigation, police were able to identify the victim. They also found an iPhone in his pocket.

The young boy, Rajvardhan Yadav, hails from Gajipur district in Uttar Pradesh. However, he was living with his uncle in Mira Road, Mumbai to finish his schooling.

According to the police, Rajvardhan recently passed the HSC exam with 45% marks and visited his father in UP, who is a farmer by profession. However, he stole Rs 1 Lakh before returning to Mumbai and purchasing an iPhone.

Rajvardhan is survived by his parents and two sisters. His father was saving money for his elder daughter's marriage. Upon finding the missing money, he called Rajvardhan and asked him to return to UP. While Rajvardhan agreed to return to UP, something changed his mind and he took his own life.

"While returning, Rajvardhan stole over Rs 1 lakh from his house which his father had saved for the elder daughter's marriage, and bought an iPhone with the money," said Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector, Mahatma Phule police station.

Police believes that the 17-year-old student was stressed after his father scolded him for stealing money to buy an iPhone and called him back home. He hung himself from a tree near the Kalyan railway tracks. After finding him, police contacted his uncle and sent the body for autopsy.

