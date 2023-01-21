Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): The budget session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly will start on February 8.

The State Budget will be presented on February 15. With panchayat elections in West Bengal due in the coming months, all eyes are on the state budget.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Prepares Mega Plan To Reach Out to Minorities Ahead of General Polls, Party To Start Scooter Yatra in Minority-Dominated Seats.

The winter session of the state assembly was stormy with the opposition targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over several issues including cattle smuggling and teachers recruitment scam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)