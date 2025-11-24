Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will undertake a two-day visit to various border areas of the state.

As part of his schedule, the Governor will visit the Hakimpur border in North 24 Parganas today to assess conditions along the international boundary. The visit is aimed at obtaining first-hand information from security personnel and residents.

Bose will halt for the night at Krishna Nagar in Nadia district, where he is expected to meet district authorities and review administrative preparedness in vulnerable zones.

On Tuesday, the Governor will proceed to Murshidabad, where he will inspect additional border areas and interact with stakeholders to understand challenges faced by local communities.

Raj Bhavan said the Governor will also assess the situation arising from the exodus reported in certain border pockets following SIR, and review measures taken by the administration to maintain order and provide support to affected residents.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said that the death of Booth Level Officer (BLO) Shanti Muni Ekka, who allegedly took her own life due to unbearable pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls work, will be examined in detail.

On November 19, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed shock and sadness over the demise of the BLO, criticising the Election Commission of India (ECI) for imposing an "unplanned, relentless workload", compressing a 3-year process into 2 months.

Currently, a nationwide SIR is underway in 12 states and union territories, including West Bengal, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

