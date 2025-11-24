New Delhi, November 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the people of Assam on the Lachit Diwas and paid homage to Lachit Borphukan, an Ahom Army General known for thwarting the Mughal invasion.

Lachit Diwas is observed on November 24 to honour Lachit Borphukan's bravery and leadership, especially his role in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat, where the Ahom army defeated the Mughal forces. The day marks his birth anniversary and celebrates his legacy of courage, strategy, and commitment to protecting his land.

PM Modi Pays Homage to ‘Fearless’ Ahom General Lachit Borphukan

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On Lachit Diwas, we remember Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of courage, patriotism and true leadership. His heroism continues to inspire generations. He played a key role in safeguarding the exemplary culture of Assam." He also shared a video message, praising Lachit Borphukan's "fearlessness".

"Courage like Lachit Borphukan, fearlessness like his, this is the identity of Assam. I salute the great land of Assam, which gave Mother India a man like Lachit Borphukan. Great personalities like Lachit Borphukan, immortal children of Mother India, are our constant inspiration, our constant motivation to fulfil the resolve of this immortal era," the Prime Minister said.

Calling Lachit Borphukan an inspiration for future generations, PM Modi said, "He showed that every fire of fanaticism and terrorism comes to an end. But the immortal light of India, the eternal light, remains immortal. On this auspicious occasion, I salute the great bravery and valour of Lachit Borphukan." Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to social media and extended wishes on Lachit Diwas.

"Lachit Borphukan -- Symbol of courage and immortal identity of Assam's pride. Carrying forward the legacy of his valour and leadership, we are establishing a police academy, memorial, school curriculum, and world-class training institute in his name," he said in a post on X. "His legacy of valour continues to inspire our generations even today. On Lachit Day, we pay homage to that brave warrior who did not let the nation bow down," CM Sarma added.

