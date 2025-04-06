Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday visited the Ram Temple in Kolkata to offer prayers on Ram Navami.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Governor said that the Raj Bhavan had been in constant coordination with the law enforcement departments to ensure a peaceful Ram Navami.

"Raj Bhavan has been in constant coordination with all the law enforcement departments to see that this Ram Navami is peaceful. So far, no untoward incident has been reported in Bengal. I want to compliment the people, all the political parties, the government and all other stakeholders for ensuring a peaceful Ram Navami in the state," the Governor told mediapersons.

"I am sure Lord Ram will take care of any bill passed by the government that benefits people and establishes peace and harmony in society..." he further said.

Meanwhile, the General Student Union also celebrated Ram Navami at the Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

Jadavpur University had allegedly denied permission to celebrate Ram Navami on the university campus, citing the Vice Chancellor's absence as the reason.

Buddhadeb Sahu, former VC of Jadavpur University, said, "If there is no vice chancellor, how is permission denied? Who made that decision? The university did not ban it. Earlier, I participated in Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Iftar party celebrations."

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee took part in Ram Navami procession in Kolkata on Sunday. She alleged that police in the State were working as Trinamool Congress party cadres.

Locket Chatterjee said, "People are on the roads to take part in the procession as we are celebrating Ram Navami. Ram is all over the country and in West Bengal. We don't need anyone's permission to celebrate Ram Navami at Jadavpur University. Only West Bengal is a place where we need permission to celebrate our religious festival. Police don't give permission; we always get permission from the court. The police are working here as the cadre and not the police."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to all on Sunday, the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. She appealed to everyone to "uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all.

"Posting her wishes on X, she wrote, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success in a peaceful manner."

A Shobha Yatra is scheduled to be organised in Hooghly on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025 celebrations in West Bengal. (ANI)

