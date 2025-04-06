Thane, April 6: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy hanged himself to death after his father confiscated his mobile phone to stop him from playing games. The tragic event took place in Netivali village, Ambernath, where Aman Shahoo, a recent 9th-grade graduate, was struggling to balance his studies with his addiction to mobile gaming. Overcome with distress, Aman took his life by hanging himself the following day.

According to a Times of India report, Aman’s parents had enrolled him in tuition classes for the 10th standard soon after he cleared his 9th-grade exams. Despite repeated warnings, he remained distracted and continued playing games on his phone. On Wednesday night, his father, frustrated by his lack of focus, took away the device in an attempt to discipline him. This reportedly upset Aman deeply, and he withdrew into himself. Thane Shocker: Man Jumps to Death From Terrace of 7-Storey Building on Ghodbunder Road After Domestic Feud.

The next morning, Aman’s father, who works as a salesman in Mumbai, left for work, and his mother stepped out briefly, leaving him alone at home. When the parents returned and found the door locked from inside, they grew suspicious and broke open a window. To their horror, they found Aman hanging from a nylon rope in the kitchen. He was rushed to Central Hospital, where he was declared dead. Thane Shocker: Teen Dies by Suicide in Dombivli After Father Asks Her Not To Download Snapchat App on Phone.

The police, who responded to the scene, launched a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. According to Hill Line police, Aman’s actions appeared to have been an impulsive response to his parents' decision, and they have registered an accidental death report. The police investigation is ongoing, with officials stating that they will examine all angles, including possible psychological distress caused by his dependency on gaming.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

