Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday reported 195 fresh COVID-19 cases, 101 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 21,04,950, a health department bulletin said.
Four more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 21,445.
The COVID-19 positivity rate for the day is 3.18 per cent as 195 infections were detected out of 6,137 samples tested, it said.
The state now has 3,635 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,79,870 people have recovered from the disease, including 447 in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.81 per cent.
Bengal on Sunday had reported 296 new cases and four deaths.
A total of 2,62,06,476 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, the bulletin added.
