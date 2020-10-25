Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,49,701 on Sunday with 4,127 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 6,487 after 60 more people succumbed to the infection, it said.

Also Read | Barauli Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

At least 3,857 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the discharge rate currently stands at 87.56 per cent.

West Bengal now has 37,017 active cases, while 3,06,197 people have been cured of the disease, the bulletin added.

Also Read | Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad Says His Convoy Was Attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)