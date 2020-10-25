Bulandshahr, October 25: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad on Sunday said his convoy was attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. In a tweet, Chandrashekhar Aazad said bullets were fired on his convoy. He described the alleged attack as the desperation of opposition parties. His Azad Samaj Party (ASP) has fielded a candidate from Bulandshahr Sadar assembly seat which is going to bypolls. Hathras Case: 'PM Modi Must Answer', Says Chandrashekhar Aazad.

"Our candidate in Bulandshahr has left opposition parties terrified...Due to this, in a cowardly manner, my convoy was shot at. This shows their hopelessness. They want to disturb the atmosphere, but we will not let it happen," Aazad tweeted in Hindi. Azad Samaj Party has fielded Bhim Army member Haji Yamin, who joined the party last month, from Bulandshahr Sadar assembly seat. Voting for a by-election to Bulandshahr assembly seat will be held on November 3. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Pappu Yadav, Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan Form Progressive Democratic Alliance to Contest Polls.

Bullets Fired on My Convoy, Says Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad:

बुलन्दशहर के चुनाव में हमारे प्रत्याशी उतारने से विपक्षी पार्टीयां घबरा गई है और आज की रैली ने इनकी नींद उड़ा दी है जिसकी वजह से अभी कायरतापूर्ण तरीके से मेरे काफिले पर गोलियां चलाई गई है। यह इनकी हार की हताशा को दिखाता है ये चाहते है कि माहौल खराब हो लेकिन हम ऐसा नही होने देंगे। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) October 25, 2020

The bypoll is being held due to the death of BJP's Virendra Singh Sirohi. The BJP has nominated Usha Sirohi, wife of the late minister for this seat. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party did not field its candidate and has left the seat for its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal. RLD fielded Praveen Singh from this seat, while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party gave the ticket to Mohammad Yunus and Congress fielded Sushil Chaudhary from this seat.

