Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 7 (ANI): The School Service Commission (SSC) exam for the recruitment of Class 9 and 10 teachers was conducted in West Bengal after nearly nine years.

The SSC exam was last conducted on November 26, 2016.

Also Read | Gujarat Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Warning for Fishermen; 123 Dams in State on High Alert.

A huge number of candidates lined up outside several exam centres for the SSC Exam 2025.

Priyabrata Roy, DC South Kolkata, highlighted the security arrangements for the examination.

Also Read | Indian Army Executes High-Risk Casualty Evacuation Mission To Rescue 2 South Korean Nationals Stranded Over 17,000 Feet at Kongmaru La Pass in Ladakh (Watch Videos).

"Everything is placed rightly, and we have provided police officials at examination venues. We have also escorted the question papers, and everyone is on high alert. Everything appears good so far, and we have received no complaints. I wish all the best to all the candidates appearing for the SSC examination," the official said.

A candidate who appeared for the 2016 exam and was appearing again in 2025 after nine years, said, "Preparation is full, but what will happen in the examination hall or after the exam, I am not sure. I am appearing for the exam, and I also appeared for the 2016 exam."

Another candidate who was appearing for the exam said, "Everybody is excited as the examination is happening after nine years. Everybody has prepared well, and we hope that the results will be declared properly and the panel will be good this time. Those who have prepared for the government job should be fairly rewarded. "

After nearly nine years, another SSC exam is being conducted across the state today. There is a total of 35,726 vacant teaching positions to be filled. A total of 3,19,919 candidates are appearing at 636 examination centres today, and the remaining candidates are scheduled to take the exam on September 14.

After a long gap of nine years, the SSC exam is being held once again following the Supreme Court's order to cancel the entire 2016 recruitment panel due to corruption. In this context, today's exam is being conducted under strict supervision. The apex court had also ruled that ineligible candidates would not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The Supreme Court had issued strict orders that no "tainted or unqualified" individual should participate in the SSC exam. To comply, the SSC published the names of 1,806 ineligible teachers. However, this number has been scrutinised, with several claims stating that the actual number of ineligible teachers is significantly higher than what is reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)