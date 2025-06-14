Wayanad (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict with Israel after India abstained from voting on the United Nations motion on ceasefire.

During her visit to Wayanad, Priyanka said, "I have said what I think many times about Gaza. What is happening there is very wrong on a humanitarian level and on every level. And I have said it again and again."

Priyanka Gandhi's comment came while she was on a visit to her Lok Sabha constituency, where she laid the foundation stone of the new municipal building of the Mananthavady municipality at Payyampally.

Congress have criticised the Union government for abstaining from the United Nations motion for the protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, the Wayanad MP called the Union government's decision "shameful and disappointing", adding that the true global leadership demands the courage to defend justice.

"It is shameful and disappointing that our government has chosen to abstain on the UN motion for the protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations in Gaza," Priyanka Gandhi said on X.

"True global leadership demands the courage to defend justice; India has shown this courage unfailingly in the past. In a world that is increasingly divisive, we must reclaim our voice for humanity and stand fearlessly for truth and non-violence," she added.

Stressing the deaths of women and children in Gaza, Priyanka Gandhi said, "60,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed already; an entire population is being confined and starved to death, and we are refusing to take a stand."

Earlier, during the winter parliament session last year, Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a bag which had "Palestine" written on it and several emblems embedded in it, including a watermelon, a symbol which is often associated with Palestinian solidarity.

Earlier on Friday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a permanent resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

A total of 149 countries voted in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza in the UNGA; meanwhile, 19 countries abstained and 12 nations voted against the resolution. (ANI)

