New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday attacked the Centre over the Hindenburg-Adani row, questioning the government's 'loud silence' on the issue.

"Why is the government avoiding a discussion on the Adani scam? Why are the Finance Minister and PM Modi not coming to the Parliament? Why was the country's wealth, LIC and SBI's money invested in Adani's sinking companies?" Surjewala said.

He also asked the government to explain why the valuations of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) were 'falling'.

"Why did the investment value of the money that was invested in Adani's shares decrease by Rs 30,000 crores? The country wants to know how the Amrit Kaal budget became the 'Mitra Kaal' budget to suit PM Modi's friend," he said alleged.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would make "all efforts" so that "no discussion" is held in the Parliament over the Adani issue.

Gandhi's remarks came after Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned for the day following protests by Opposition parties demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

The Budget session of Parliament resumed on Monday, two days after both Houses were adjourned amid an uproar by the Opposition over the Adani-Hindenburg issue. (ANI)

