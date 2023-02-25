Nava Raipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Raising concerns over the efficacy of EVMs, the Congress on Saturday said it will build the widest possible consensus with all like-minded parties to take up the issue with the Election Commission and will move court if it does not respond.

In its political resolution adopted at the 85th plenary session here, the party said more than 14 recognised political parties, several eminent activists and computer scientists have conveyed their concerns over the efficacy of EVMs to the Election Commission of India (ECI), but have not received any response so far.

When voters lose faith in the integrity of the electoral process, especially electronic voting machines (EVMs), our democracy hollows from within, the party said.

The Congress promises to restore the faith of every voter in the integrity of the electoral process, the resolution read.

"The Congress will build the widest possible consensus with all like-minded political parties to take up the issue with ECI, and if they do not respond, then go to court," it stated.

Several opposition parties have raised concerns over EVMs and flagged those with the poll watchdog.

Earlier, the Election Commission had asserted that electronic voting machines cannot be tampered with and that there was no question of going back to the ballot papers.

The Congress also said the present system of electoral bonds is fatally flawed and "fully corrupt".

The Congress will set up a national election fund to which all may contribute. "During elections, funds will be allocated to political parties using a transparent and fair criteria laid down by law," the political resolution read.

