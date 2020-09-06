Puducherry, Sept 6 (PTI) A total of 478 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths took the infection count to 17,032 and the toll to 314 in the union territory on Sunday, the government said.

The 16 people who succumbed included five women and were in the age group ranging from 54 to 85. Most of the deceased had comorbidities, a release from the Health department said.

A total of 1,701 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 83,142, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

The overall COVID-19 cases in the union territory stood at 17,032 (after transfer of 12 cases to Tamil Nadu), he said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.84 per cent and 68.29 per cent respectively.

Of the overall 17,032 COVID-19 cases after transfer of 12 cases to Tamil Nadu, as many as 5,086 were active while 11,632 patients have recovered so far.

Puducherry region accounted for 409 of the new cases while Karaikal had 40 and Yanam 29 new cases, the official said.

