New Delhi, September 6: Harsh Vardhan, Union health minister on Sunday shared an emotional message on Twitter after the demise of his mother. Vardhan took to micro-blogging site Twitter and announced that his mother was no more. He said that he was heartbroken to inform that his dearest person on earth, his mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was aged 89 years and suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

The Minister termed his mother as a towering personality who was his guide. He added saying that her death would leave a void in his life that none can fill. "Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide and philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace", Vardhan tweeted. COVID-19 Should Not Be Taken Lightly, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Here's the tweet:

Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/wCAm0P74OC — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) September 6, 2020

Vardhan is an Indian Otorhinolaryngologist and the incumbent Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Earth Sciences in the BJP-led NDA government.

