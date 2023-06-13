Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): A young woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman was reportedly abducted near the Nellore Gandhi statue on Sunday afternoon and raped her.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains 2023 Photos, Videos and #MumbaiRains Tweets Go Viral: Share Quotes, Greetings, Messages and Images To Celebrate the Rainy Season.

"The woman was standing at the bus stop near the Nellore Gandhi statue on Sunday afternoon and four of them took her away in an auto and raped her," Sreenivas, the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Nellore, said.

The police further also informed,"according to the complaint, nine members committed rape on her".

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: Authorities Face Reluctance of Villagers in Coastal Kutch As Evacuation On in Full Swing.

"We have registered a case and an investigation is underway," added the police further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)